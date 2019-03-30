Ghanaian midfielder Jonathan Mensah to be released by Dutch side VVV-Venlo

Ghanaian midfielder Jonathan Opoku could be released by Dutch side VVV-Venlo at the end of the season.

The 28-year old has been one of the longest serving players at the club but the team looks to take a new direction by letting some of their top players leave.

Opoku scored 24 goals in 79 appearances for the club after joining them in 2015 from FC Oss.

Other top players VVV-Venlo are looking at offloading are Moreno Rutten, Ralf Seuntjens, Tristan Dekker, Delano van Crooij and Evren Korkmaz.

Jonathan Opoku is however reported to be on the radar of some top sides in Holland with other suitors outside the country also chasing his signature.