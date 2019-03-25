Ghanaian midfielder Joseph Amoah eyes European place finish with Victoria Guimaraes in Portugal

Ghanaian midfielder Joseph Amoah is eyeing an European place finish with Portuguese side Victoria Guimaraes.

The midfielder has gradually won his way into manager Luis Castro's side but suffered an injury blow which has kept him out for some time.

Despite nursing an injury, the former WAFA players is confident of an Europa League or UEFA Champions League finish.

"I believe we will achieve European qualification. There are eight games in which we will have to be very focused. I hope to participate, but the most important thing is to see the club win," the 24-year old told A BOLA.

Victoria Guimaraes are currently fifth on the Portuguese Liga table and stand a chance of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

Amoah had a difficult start to career in Portugal but the midfielder is n ow winning hearts of many of the Guimaraes fans and feels settled at the club.

"When I came here, I loved the city and the club. I immediately felt happy. The goal was to play in the first team and the feeling of happiness is greater now. But I love the fans, the stadium, the people I meet, "he said.