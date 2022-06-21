Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

Published on: 21 June 2022
Ghanaian midfielder Joseph Amoah set to join South African side Orlando Pirates 

Ghanaian midfielder Joseph Amoah is set to join Orlando Pirates from the Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes, according to reports.

According to Tranfermarkrt, Amoah's contract with Vitória was due to expire in June 2023, but reports have since revealed that he has terminated his contract with the club.

The 27-year-old is reported to have arrived in South Africa to complete his move with the club as a free agent.

The Soweto giants have already confirmed the signings of defenders Nkosinathi Sibisi and Tapelo Xoki

The Buccaneers have since confirmed the signings of Nkosinathi Sibisi, Tapelo Xoki, Eva Nga, Miguel Timm, Azola Matrose and Evidence Makgopa. More players could join the team before the close of the transfer windpw in August.

 

 

