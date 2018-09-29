GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian midfielder Joseph Claude-Gyau nets consolation for MSV Duisburg in defeat against Regensburg

Published on: 29 September 2018
DUISBURG, GERMANY - JULY 28: Joseph-Claude Gyau of Duisburg during the third place match between MSV Duisburg and Athletic Bilbao at Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena on July 28, 2018 in Duisburg, Germany. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Bongarts/Getty Images)

American-born Ghanaian midfielder Joseph-Claude Gyau scored a consolation MSV Duisburg in their 3-1 defeat Regensburg in the German Bundesliga II on Saturday morning.

The visitors shot into the lead courtesy Marco Gruttner's 11th minute strike before Sebastian Stolze handed them the cushioning two minutes later.

But Gyau halved the deficit in the 24th with a powerful strike just outside the area to restore some hope for the hosts.

However, 78th minute penalty goal from Jann George helped Regensburg to claim a 3-1 victory at the Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena.

Gyau lasted 69 minutes for the losers.

