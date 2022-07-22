Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

Ghanaian midfielder Joseph Tetteh completes move to Serie C side Olbia

Published on: 22 July 2022
Italian Serie C side have confirmed the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Joseph Tetteh.

The former Cagliari youth enforcer has joined the side on a permanent basis.

Olbia have augmented their squad with the acquisition of several players including Argentine attacking midfielder  Federico Ojeda Perez and Argentine defender Alejo Grinbaum.

The then 18-year-old Joseph Tetteh joined Cagliari from lower division side ASD Olbia 1905 where he totaled 10 appearances for the Lega Pro outfit.

Olbia will count on the temperament and physical strength ability of the Ghanaian starlet.

