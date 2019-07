Ghanaian youngster Joseph Tetteh has been named in the ASD San Donato Tavarnelle team for the upcoming serie D season.

The 20-year old was named in manager Simone Venturi's team for the coming season after making a permanent switch from Olbia Calcio in January.

The central midfielder made 14 appearances for Tavarnelle in the second half of the season but he is eager to play a crucial role in the next campaign.

ASD San Donato Tavarnell finished 6th last season in the serie D.