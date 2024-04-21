Ghanaian midfielder Jude Arthur makes Chattanooga FC debut in victory over Huntsville City

Jude Arthur finally made his long-awaited debut for MLS Next Pro side Chattanooga FC in their game against Huntsville City.

The former Liberty Professionals midfielder was handed a started role by coach Rod Underwood after an impressive week in training.

Arthur bossed the midfield alongside Aranzazu Jimenez and match-winner Alex McGrath before he was replaced on the hour mark by Callum Watson.

McGrath's exquisite strike in the 86th minute was enough to send Chattanooga top of the Southeast Division.

"They both were important today. You can see what Jude brings. He broke up plays. He was calm on the ball. And he basically just got here! (laughs) It was big for Jean to start and get a shutout," said coach Underwood, who was impressed with the display of the former Ghana U20 star as well as teammate Jean Antoine.

Arthur will be hoping to continue with the strong start to his career in the United States following his move to the MLS Next Pro from Georgia.

The 24-year-old is expected to play a huge role in Chattanooga's quest for success in the league this season.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin