Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Sowah feels "important" at OH Leuven

Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Sowah says he feels 'important' at Belgian First Division B side Oud-Heverlee Leuven.

The on-loan Leicester City player scored his first goal for OH Leuven in their 4-0 win over KSV Roeselare on Saturday. His goal came just 55 seconds into the game, the fastest in Belgium this season.

“We played a good game and fought together for the win," Kamal Sowah told his club's official website

“I feel more and more confident and pick up a lot from the older players. As a result, I am doing better and I can show myself more often.

"That is of course a great pleasure," he smiles. “Every player wants to score. It feels fantastic to be important to the team. ”

“We work very well together and are perfectly attuned to each other."

"We also learn a lot from training. We deserve these handsome figures, because we work very hard with the coaches."

Sowah has played in all five games this season in the Division B, helping Leuven to top of the table with 12 points.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin