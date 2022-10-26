GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 26 October 2022
Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Sowah misses Club Brugge's humbling defeat to FC Porto
Kamal Sowah scored for Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League.

Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Sowah was absent on Wednesday as Club Brugge suffered a humbling defeat to FC Porto in the Champions League. 

The Belgians had already qualified for the knockout stage prior to the game, but they did not expect to be thrashed 4-0 at home.

Mehdi Taremi gave Porto a first-half lead before goalkeeper Diogo Costa saved two penalties to deny the Belgian hosts a comeback early in the second half.

Evanilson, Stephen Eustaquio, and Taremi added three more goals in quick succession to give Porto revenge after losing 4-0 at home to Club Bruges in mid-September.

Sowah missed the game due to suspension after picking up a red card in the 0-0 draw at Atletico Madrid which sealed Brugge's qualification.

The 22-year-old will return to the squad for their final game against Bayer Leverkusen on November 1.

Sowah has scored two Champions League goals this season.

