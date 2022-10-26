Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Sowah misses Club Brugge's humbling defeat to FC Porto

Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Sowah was absent on Wednesday as Club Brugge suffered a humbling defeat to FC Porto in the Champions League.

The Belgians had already qualified for the knockout stage prior to the game, but they did not expect to be thrashed 4-0 at home.

Mehdi Taremi gave Porto a first-half lead before goalkeeper Diogo Costa saved two penalties to deny the Belgian hosts a comeback early in the second half.

Evanilson, Stephen Eustaquio, and Taremi added three more goals in quick succession to give Porto revenge after losing 4-0 at home to Club Bruges in mid-September.

Sowah missed the game due to suspension after picking up a red card in the 0-0 draw at Atletico Madrid which sealed Brugge's qualification.

The 22-year-old will return to the squad for their final game against Bayer Leverkusen on November 1.

Sowah has scored two Champions League goals this season.