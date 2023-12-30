Ghanaian midfielder Keenan Appiah-Forson shines in Dagenham & Redbridge's big win 

English-born Ghanaian midfielder Keenan Appiah-Forson stole the spotlight by showcasing his goalscoring prowess and securing a crucial victory for Dagenham & Redbridge.

The Daggers dominated Eastleigh in a resounding 4-1 triumph at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.

The turning point came in the 64th minute when Appiah-Forson, substituting for Freddie Sears, made an immediate impact. From approximately 25 yards out, the midfielder unleashed a stunning strike that sailed over the goalkeeper and found the net off the post, restoring Dagenham & Redbridge's advantage.

Earlier in the game, Inih Effiong had given the home side the lead with a sublime shot into the top corner, but Eastleigh quickly leveled the scores in the second half through Barlow's unmarked header within the six-yard box.

The Daggers, however, responded emphatically, with Tom Eastman making it 3-1 and Inih Effiong doubling his tally with a confident finish to secure an incredible 4-1 advantage.

As the Daggers look to maintain their winning momentum, they are set to face Eastleigh away on January 1st, 2024. Fans can anticipate another exciting clash as the team aims to build on this impressive performance in the National League as Appiah-Forson aims to continue his scoring form.