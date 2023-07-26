Ghanaian midfielder Kelvin Andoh completes move to Al Hilal Benghazi in Libya

Ghanaian midfielder Kelvin Andoh has made a notable transfer to Libyan club Al Hilal Benghazi.

The talented footballer, known for his previous stints with Ghanaian clubs Kotoko, Karela, and Legon Cities, joins Al Hilal from another Libyan side, Al Suqur.

Andoh's impressive performances with Al Suqur since his arrival in January caught the attention of Al Hilal, leading to his acquisition for the upcoming season. The midfielder's skill and experience are expected to bolster Al Hilal's squad, and fans are excited to see him in action for his new club.

This move marks an exciting chapter in Andoh's career as he embraces the challenge of playing in Libya's top football league.

He signed for Karela in August 2021 and went ahead to make 35 appearances in the Ghana Premier League and scored 8 goals in the process across two seasons.

Andoh won the Ghana Premier League title with Wa All Stars in 2016 where he played an instrumental role during the period.