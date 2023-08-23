Ghanaian midfielder Kelvin Ofori on target for Spartak Trnava in Europa Conference League qualifiers

Young Ghanaian midfielder Kelvin Ofori got on the scoresheet for FC Spartak Trnava in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifications on Wednesday against SK Dnipro-1.

The Slovakian side were held to a 1-1 stalemate by the Ukrainian outfit in the first leg of the final round of the qualifiers at the City Arena Trnava.

The 22-year-old Ghanaian midfielder scored the first goal of the match as he put Trnava in front ten minutes after the half-time break.

Czechia midfielder Erik Daniel passed the ball to the right wing of Ofori, who waited and, after entering the penalty area, sent the ball with a deflection of a defender from the crossbar into the goal.

Dnipro-1 got the equalising goal in the 67th minute through a penalty, which was converted by Oleksandr Pikhalyonok.

The visitors ended the match with nine men following red cards to Eduard Sarapiy in the 5th minute and Igor Kogut on the stroke of full-time.

Ofori has been in decent form for Trnava in Europa Conference League qualifications, having scored twice in five appearances so far.