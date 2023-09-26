Ghanaian midfielder Kelvin Ofori provides assist in Spartak Trnava's draw with Ruzomberok

Ghanaian midfielder Kelvin Ofori played a key role for Spartak Trnava in their match against Ruzomberok in the Slovakian Super Liga, contributing an assist in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Kelvin Ofori was in the starting lineup and played the entire 90 minutes of the match. Early in the game, there was pressure from the home team, which resulted in a dangerous header by Zeljkovi following a corner by Bernát. However, Ruzomberok's goalkeeper, Krajčírik denied the header with a crucial save.

Shortly thereafter, Ofori attempted a shot from outside the penalty area, testing the readiness of the opposing goalkeeper, but Spartak was unable to find the net.

In the 41st minute, Bernát Ďuriša made a breakthrough for Spartak Trnava, scoring the opening goal of the match. However, Ruzomberok responded quickly, with Samuel Sefcik equalizing in the 48th minute.

Kelvin Ofori played a significant role in his team's attack, providing the assist that led to Michal Duris's goal in the 54th minute, giving Spartak Trnava a 2-1 lead. However, Ruzomberok continued to put up a fight, and Stefan Gerec scored in the 63rd minute to salvage a draw for the visitors.

Spartak Trnava's next league game will see them face FC Kosice as they continue their campaign in the Slovakian Super Liga.