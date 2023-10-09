Ghanaian midfielder Kelvin Ofori scores and assists to inspire Spartak Trnava away victory

Young Ghanaian midfielder Kelvin Ofori scored in the second match in a row when Spartak Trnava won away at Banska Bystrica in the Slovakian Nike Liga on Sunday afternoon.

Ofori scored the opening goal for Trnava, who cruised to a 2-1 victory over Bystrica at the Stadion SNP in the matchday 10 encounter.

The 22-year-old midfielder connected a pass from Nigerian forward Paul Azango to put the visitors in front in the 40th minute.

Ofori produced the second goal when delivered an assist for North Macedonian forward Milan Ristovski on the hour mark in the match.

Bystrica pulled one back to reduce the deficit through Slovakian midfielder Marek Hlinka with eight minutes remaining to the end of the match.

Ofori has scored twice and delivered two assists after 10 appearances in the league. He has 3 goals in 8 games in the UEFA Europa Conference League this season.