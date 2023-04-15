Ghanaian midfielder Kelvin Ofori scores crucial goal for FC Spartak Trnava

Ghanaian midfielder Kelvin Ofori scored a crucial goal for FC Spartak Trnava in their 1-1 draw against MŠK Žilina on Saturday.

The match was part of the Fortuna league extension, in the group for the title. The game started with both teams playing with high intensity but without much success in the penalty area.

Trnava's pressure finally paid off when Ofori came on in the second half to replace Dyjan Azevedo.

He scored a well-deserved equalizer after receiving a pass from Kristian Koštrna and hitting the far post.

The game also saw two Ghanaians Richmond Addo and Henry Addo coming on in the second half to play for MŠK Žilina.

Ofori, 21, has scored two goals in seven games this season.