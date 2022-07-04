Ghanaian midfielder Kelvin Ofori scores in Paderborn's big win against Ajax in friendly

Ghanaian midfielder Kelvin Ofori was on target for Paderborn in their 5-2 win against Dutch giants Ajax.

The game was held at the Vondersweijde sports center in Oldenzaal as the German side recorded another win in this preseason friendly.

Obermair put the SCP07 kickers in the lead after submission by Conteh.

Ajax got the equalizer few minutes later through Mohamed Ihattaren in the fourth minute.

A little later, Hoffmeier (15th) had the opportunity to take the lead, then Bormuth (16th) failed with a header after the subsequent corner.

At the other end, Ajax took the lead with a free-kick from Ihattaren (24').

In the second half of the game, Richmond Tachie and Conteh had the equalizer on their feet (66'), but couldn't get the ball over the line.

Things went better after the corner that followed: Conteh converted a rebound to make it 2-2 (67th).

Kelvin Ofoir scored in the 76th minute to increase the lead for Paderborn with the fourth goal of the game before Srbeny made it 5-2 in the 89th minute to seal the win.