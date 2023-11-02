Ghanaian midfielder Kelvin Ofori shines as FC Spartak Trnava secures FA Cup round 32 victory

In an action-packed FA Cup Round 32 clash, FC Spartak Trnava emerged victorious with a 2-1 win against Povazska Bystrica. The match saw thrilling moments and standout performances, with Kelvin Ofori making a significant impact on the outcome.

The game kicked off with both teams displaying their attacking prowess. Bernát's early attempt was denied by Teplan's remarkable save after a corner, while Ristovsky's header was inches away from finding the back of the net as it ricocheted off the crossbar.

It was in the 17th minute when Kelvin Ofori showcased his skills by dribbling past his opponent near the penalty area and striking a precise shot into the right corner of the net, giving Spartak Trnava a well-deserved lead. Ofori's goal set the tone for an exciting encounter, and the home side continued to press for more.

However, Povazska Bystrica fought back, with Roland Gerebenits capitalising on an opportunity to equalise by redirecting an errant shot from a teammate into the net from close range.

The score remained level until the 67th minute when Erik Daniel proved to be the hero for the away side. He capitalised on a cross from Bainović to find the back of the net, securing the winning goal for Spartak Trnava.

With this victory, FC Spartak Trnava advanced to the next round of the FA Cup, where they are set to face Košice. The match showcased the thrilling nature of cup competitions and the exceptional talent of players like Kelvin Ofori, who played a crucial role in securing the win for his team.