Hertha Berlin's midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has publicly supported the team's under-fire coach Sandro Schwarz amidst the team's struggle in the Bundesliga this season.

Boateng's endorsement of Schwarz has made headlines in Germany, with many wondering if the coach will be able to turn the team's fortunes around and save their season.

Speaking after the team's 1-1 draw against SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga, Boateng said, "It's not an issue for us. He has a great relationship with the team. A performance like that in Freiburg after the defeat in Hoffenheim before the international break shows that we're right."

Hertha Berlin's draw against Freiburg ended their eight-game losing streak away from home. However, the team is still in the relegation playoffs zone with only 22 points.

Boateng's public show of support for Schwarz is a rare occurrence in the world of professional football, where coaches often face criticism from both fans and players alike.

Whether Schwarz will be able to turn Hertha Berlin's fortunes around and lead them to success remains to be seen, but with Boateng's backing, he may be given the time and support he needs to do so.