Ghanaian midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng officially retires from football

Former AC Milan midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has officially brought his football career to an end after running down his last contract with German outfit Hertha Berlin.

Boateng was keen to help Hertha Berlin stay in the Bundesliga after declaring his intention to retire from professional football after last season but his efforts did not yield the needed results.

At 36, the former Black Stars player hangs his boot after featuring for 12 different clubs all in Europe.

The best moment of his career came during his time at AC Milan where he played 114 games scoring 18 and assisting 16 other goals in two spells.

He also featured for Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspurs, and Barcelona among others.

The German-born Ghanaian despite playing for German youth national teams played for Ghana featuring in 15 games including World Cup appearances.

Boateng scored a crucial goal for the Black Stars at the 2010 World Cup when Ghana beat USA 2-1 to make it to their first quarter-finals appearance at the prestigious tournament.

The attacking midfielder retires with 76 club goals and 56 assists in 520 Matches while scoring twice in 15 games for Ghana.