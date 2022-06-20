Ghanaian midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng will stay at Hertha Berlin for another year

German Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin have decided to extend Kevin-Prince Boateng's contract for one year.

The Ghanaian's contract was due to expire at the end of this month but he has been rewarded with an extension after helping the club survive relegation.

Hertha managing director Fredi Bobic and trainer Sandro Schwarz confirmed on Monday, that extending the contract with the 35-year-old is just a formality.

"Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sandro Schwarz had a good conversation. It feels like there are only a few little things in the contract. It should be completed in the next few days," said Bobic at the presentation of Schwarz as the new head coach of the Berlin Bundesliga club.

Schwarz reported that he had already travelled to Berlin a few days ago to speak to Boateng "in person and not on the phone". “We spoke openly and clearly. There is a good basis for both sides to continue working," said Schwarz.

Schwarz did not say exactly how he plans to work with Boateng.

Boateng was only able to play sporadically in the previous season due to various injuries and fitness problems.

In the relegation second leg against Hamburger SV (2-0) he took on a lot of responsibility. Schwarz's predecessor Felix Magath had described him as the only leading player in the Hertha squad.