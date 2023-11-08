Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo joins anti-violence and anti-racism event in Cyprus

Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo had the unique opportunity to participate in an event against violence and racism at the Forum Private Greek School, alongside students from the 2nd High School.

The event was organized by the All Cyprus Footballers' Association and took place as part of a Memorandum of Understanding signed in June. The agreement involved the Ministry of Justice, the Cyprus Police, the Ministry of Education, Sports and Youth, the KOM, and the KOP, demonstrating a commitment to promoting "fair play."

The event was attended by various dignitaries, including the Minister of Justice and Public Order, as well as the president of PA.S.P. (the All Cyprus Footballers' Association), Spyros Neofitidis. Football players such as Andreas Christodoulou, Francis Uzoho, Ivan Trickovski, and Panagiotis Panagiotou also joined in the initiative.

During the event, students engaged in discussions with the football players, addressing the consequences of negative behaviours in sports and society.

The footballers emphasised their camaraderie both on and off the field, highlighting that they consider each other friends rather than rivals. They expressed their collective commitment to fair play and the importance of fostering a culture of good behaviour in sports.

Kingsley Sarfo, who had faced legal issues in Sweden but was later released after a successful appeal, is now adapting to life in Cyprus and making a positive contribution.