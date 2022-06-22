Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo leaves Olympiakos Nicosia

Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo has ended his stay with Cypriot side Olympiakos Nicosia.

The former Malmo FF player, who spent the second half of last season at Apoel, has signed a permanent deal with The Legends.

Olympiakos Nicosia confirmed Sarfo's departure with a statement on their official website.

"Olympiakos Nicosia announces the completion of its collaboration with the football player Kingsley Sarfo," wrote the club.

"Sarfo wore the jersey of Olympiakos in the 2020-2021 season as well as the first half of the 2021-2022 season, with which he recorded 42 appearances and 2 goals.

"Kingsley thank you very much for your contribution to the team and we wish you all the best both professionally and personally."

Sarfo made 18 appearances in the Cypriot First division, providing three assists.