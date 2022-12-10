Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo propels APOEL to top of Cypriot league after victory at Pafos

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Kingsley Sarfo excelled as APOEL defeat Pafos in a top of the table clash in the Cypriot league.

APOEL travelled to Pafos a point behind the league leaders, but Sarfo produced a Man of the Match performance to help his side to a 2-1 win at the Stelios Kyrakides stadium.

A first half brace from Mateo Susis ensured APOEL were on course for their fifth straight win.

Juninho scored late to get a consolation for Pafos but it was not enough as the visitors travelled back home with three points.

Sarfo lasted the entire duration as he continues his fine form for APOEL in the ongoing campaign.

"Trust the process ,we are back to where we long. Plus three points," wrote Sarfo.

APOEL will hosts Anorthosis in their next game on Saturday, December 17.