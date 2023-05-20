Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo shines as top midfielder in Cypriot League

Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo has been receiving well-deserved recognition for his exceptional performances in the Cypriot league this season.

The 28-year-old has emerged as the top midfielder in the league, earning accolades for his contributions to APOEL's success.

Sarfo, who previously played for Malmo FF, has truly shined for APOEL, showcasing his skills and versatility on the field.

His outstanding performances have earned him a coveted spot in the league's best eleven team, highlighting his consistent impact throughout the season.

In the 2022/23 season, Sarfo has made 29 appearances for APOEL, demonstrating his commitment and dedication to the team.

While his primary role is to dictate play from the midfield, he has also managed to make his mark on the scoresheet, contributing one goal and providing three assists to his teammates.

His remarkable abilities have not gone unnoticed, as he was also ranked as the third-best player in the league.

Currently, APOEL Nicosia find themselves in a commendable second position in the league standings, with only two games remaining.