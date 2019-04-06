Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Schindler expresses delight after injury recovery

Holstein Kiel midfielder Kingsley Schindler is delighted to have recovered from his injury as he looks to finish the campaign strongly.

Schindler was ruled out for six weeks after picking an ankle injury in their 1-1 draw with Magdeburg in the German Bundesliga II in February.

Scan reports indicated that the Ghanaian winger has a torn ligament in the ankle of the right foot.

The 25-year-old rejoined his teammates in training two weeks ago but could not finish with them as he ended it prematurely after feeling uncomfortable in the foot.

He has however made a full recovery as he completed his first training last week ahead of the side's Saturday's clash against St Pauli.

"I'm fine, I'm glad that my foot is working again. And that I can train with the team again instead of in the gym, "says Schindler.

"Every break you have to make is annoying. I'm an impatient guy anyway, that's why I find it all the more stressful when I can not exercise. And if the weight room still has a disc outside, where you can see your teammates on the pitch. "Now" King "is back in the thick of it, instead of just being there."

Schindler has turned out to be a key player for his side this season in the Bundesliga II having scored six goals and registered seven assists in the ongoing season.

He will join FC Koln in the summer as a free agent after failing to renew his contract with the club.