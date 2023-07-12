Ghanaian midfielder Kobbie Mainoo given new shirt number at Manchester United ahead of new season

English-born Ghanaian midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is one of four Manchester United youth players who have been handed new squad numbers ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Mainoo made his senior debut in January, wearing the no. 73, against Charlton Athletic, and went on to win the prestigious Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award at the end of the season.

The 18-year-old has now been given the no. 37 shirt as a new season approaches the start of the new season, which was previously held by recent Under-21 European Championship winner James Garner.

Mainoo has also been named to the club's 26-man pre-season squad for their trip to Norway, where they will face Leeds United on Tuesday afternoon.

Mainoo was born in Stockport to Ghanaian parents and has represented England at the under-17, under-18, and under-19 levels.

The 18-year-old earned his first professional contract in May of last year and played in the EFL Cup in his senior debut. He is however yet to make a Premier League appearance.