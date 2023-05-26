Ghanaian midfielder Kobbie Mainoo named Young Player of the Year at Manchester United

English-born Ghanaian youngster Kobbie Mainoo has been named the Young Player of the Year at Manchester United.

The teen sensation, who is enjoying a breakthrough campaign received the Jimmy Murphy award following his performances for the club.

Mainoo made his first team debut in January after starting in the Caraboa Cup game against Charlton Athletic. He has since added two more appearances for the first team.

The talented midfielder has also been pivotal for Manchester United in the Premier League two, scoring two goals and providing two assists for the U21's.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling. I have been at this club all my life and it’s all been building to tonight. And to have my family here watching me, surrounding me, it is just amazing," he said.

“I’ve been in training with the lads quite a few times. They all made me feel welcome and all gave me words of advice and encouragement. So I felt at home.

“To stay around it and to keep on getting more games is the ultimate goal. I want to stay at this club; I’ve been here my whole life.”