Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Baah delivered a crucial assist in Burton Albion's impressive 2-1 triumph against Cambridge United in the English League One.

Baah was included in the starting lineup at the Pirelli Stadium and showcased his skills throughout the match, playing for a commendable 81 minutes.

Burton Albion wasted no time in taking the lead, with an assertive start leading to their opening goal just ten minutes into the game. Lloyd Carayol's well-placed cross eluded everyone in the center but found Kwadwo Baah on the opposite flank. Baah skillfully set up Josh Walker, who converted a low, drilled cross at the back post to put Burton Albion in front.

Despite Cambridge United enjoying the lion's share of possession, it was Burton Albion who exhibited greater pace and precision in the final third. A second goal nearly materialised from a set piece, as Adedeji Oshilaja's header, off a corner delivered by Nick Powell, was redirected into the net by a defender.

Burton Albion further solidified their lead just after the half-hour mark when Adedeji Oshilaja capitalised on a loose ball. This opportunity was created in part by Kwadwo Baah, who had been causing problems on the right flank. Baah's efforts pushed the ball into the path of the team captain, who made no mistake in extending the lead.

Cambridge United managed to secure a consolation goal in the 67th minute when Fejiri Okenabirhie's close-range header found the bottom left corner following a corner kick.

Kwadwo Baah's standout performance and assist contributed significantly to Burton Albion's victory, showcasing his valuable contributions to the team's success. The win marks a positive step for Burton Albion in the English League One as they look forward to more exciting moments in the season.