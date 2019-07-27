Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Bonsu delighted with Esperance move

Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Bonsu has expressed his delight after completing his much-awaited transfer to Tunisian giants Esperance this week.

Bonsu, 24, was unveiled on Thursday after signing a four-year deal with the three times African Champions.

He joined Esperance from Asante Kotoko after a good campaign with the Porcupine Warriors last season.

"I have officially joined the wonderful family of Esperance Sportive de Tuns. I want to thank the technical team and management for the trust they have in me," Bonsu wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.

"I promise to be committed, disciplined and dedicated to the job I love, most."

"I am here to complement the efforts of my teammates and to win more trophies and to the fans happy.

"Thanks to everyone for the warm welcome!!! Vamos EST"