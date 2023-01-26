Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Bonsu ready for Al Bataeh challenge in UAE

Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Bonsu is eager to get started after completing his move to United Arab Emirates side Al Bataeh CSC.

The former Asante Kotoko player joined the UAE Pro League side after leaving Egyptian club Cleopatra Ceremica.

"New challenge, Al Bataeh. Lord I am grateful," he wrote on Twitter.

The ex-Esperance midfielder has been without a club since September 2022.

The 28-year-old is expected to help Al Bataeh improve their place in the league standings with half of the campaign already played.

Bonsu has rich experience playing in the Arab world, having spent time in Tunisia and Egypt. The midfield dynamo has one cap for the senior national team of Ghana.

Al Bataeh sit 11th on the 14 team league table after 13 games in the ongoing season.