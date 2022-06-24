Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Poku begins pre-season with Peterborough

Published on: 24 June 2022
Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Poku begins pre-season with Peterborough

Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Poku has started pre-season with English League One outfit Peterborough United ahead of the start of the new season.

The 20-year-old had a first good season with the club despite their relegation from the English championship.

He rejoined his teammates this week to begin preparations for the upcoming season as Peterborough seek a quick return to the Championship.

Poku, who was born in England to Ghanaian parents, earned his maiden Black Stars call up last year but he is yet to make an appearance for the Black Stars.

Last season, he made 20 English Championship appearances for Peterborough.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more