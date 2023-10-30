GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Poku named in League One TOTW

Published on: 30 October 2023
Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Poku has been recognized for his outstanding performance in English League One as he was named in Sofascore's Team of the Week.

Poku played a crucial role in Peterborough United's 4-2 victory against Blackpool on Saturday, contributing both a goal and an assist. The game saw an early breakthrough after 15 minutes, and Peterborough displayed a complete football performance from defence to attack.

Harrison Burrows provided a pass to Ephron Mason-Clark, who found Kwame Poku wide open. Poku skillfully controlled the ball before placing it into the bottom corner of the net.

In the 47th minute, Posh extended their lead to 2-0 with an exceptional left-foot set-piece from Harrison Burrows. The team further increased their lead to 3-0 in the 57th minute, as Poku played a vital role in the build-up, passing the ball to Ricky-Jade Jones, who calmly slotted it home.

Blackpool responded with goals from Kenneth Dougall and Sonny Carey in the 60th and 64th minutes, respectively. Ephron Mason-Clark sealed the victory with a goal in added time, making it 4-2.

Kwame Poku has been a key contributor this season, tallying three goals and five assists in 14 games. His exceptional performance earned him a well-deserved spot in the English League One Team of the Week.

