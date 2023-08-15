Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Poku scores first league goal of the season as Peterborough triumph

Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Poku was on the scoresheet for Peterborough United for the first time in the new season when they beat Barnsley at away on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old also delivered an assist as Peterborough claimed a comfortable 3-1 victory in a remarkable comeback at the Oakwell Stadium.

Irish defender Barry Cotter got the opening goal of the match when he put Barnsley ahead in six minutes after the half-time break.

Cyprus international midfielder Hector Kyprianou levelled matters for Peterborough in the 74th minute before Poku set up Jonson Clarke-Harris to give the visitors the lead moments later.

Poku put a nail in the coffin as he sealed the comeback for Peterborough with his first goal of the 2023-24 season with five minutes remaining on the clock.

The away victory has seen Peterborough maintain their perfect run in the English League One with 9 points from three games.

Poku has been outstanding for the Posh since the beginning of the campaign, having contributed three goals (one goal and two assists) in three matches so far.