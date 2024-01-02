Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Poku secures spot in League One Team of the Week

Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Poku has rightfully earned his place on Sofascore's League One Team of the Week after delivering a standout performance for Peterborough United against Derby County.

Poku not only found the back of the net but also provided a crucial assist, playing a pivotal role in Peterborough's hard-fought victory. The match commenced with a lightning-quick start as James Collins scored within the opening 30 seconds, setting the stage for an intense battle.

Despite Derby County's continued pressure, it was Harrison Burrows' commendable effort that set the stage for a turnaround. Burrows leveled the score with a deflected left-foot strike, expertly assisted by the influential Kwame Poku.

In the 58th minute, the game took a dramatic turn as Derby was awarded a penalty. Although Talley's brilliant save denied James Collins, the striker capitalized on the rebound, restoring Derby's lead.

Peterborough United fought back, with Kwame Poku's stellar header in the 83rd minute leveling the score once again. Poku showcased finesse and impeccable timing as he looped the ball into the bottom corner, capitalizing on Burrows' exquisite delivery.

The match's climax unfolded in the dying moments, as Ricky-Jade Jones fired home on the spin, securing a crucial victory for Darren Ferguson's team. Kwame Poku's stellar performance adds to his impressive season statistics, with 24 appearances, eight goals, and seven assists in the league.

Sofascore's League One Team of the Week features standout players, acknowledging their exceptional contributions in the recent round of matches.

