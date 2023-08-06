GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Poku shines as Peterborough United claim victory

Published on: 06 August 2023
Young Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Poku Adubofour played a pivotal role in Peterborough United's triumphant start to the English League One season, setting up the winning goal in a 1-0 victory against Reading FC.

Poku's dazzling performance for the Blue and Whites outfit was instrumental in securing the away win. Two minutes before the conclusion of the first half, his precision assist enabled Ephron Mason-Clark to score the decisive goal, clinching all three points for Peterborough United.

Displaying his commitment and skill, Poku remained on the pitch for the entire 90 minutes of the match. However, he was substituted shortly before the start of the additional time period, making way for Jeando Pourrat Fuchs.

Peterborough United's impressive start to the campaign, fueled by Poku's impactful contribution, sets a promising tone for their aspirations in the English League One. As the season unfolds, Poku's continued prowess and determination are sure to be integral to his team's successes on the football pitch.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

