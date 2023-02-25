Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Poku shines in Peterborough United's victory over Plymouth Argyle

Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Poku played a key role in Peterborough United’s 5-2 victory over Plymouth Argyle in the English League One on Saturday.

The match saw Peterborough United dominate from the start, with Plymouth struggling to gain control of the game.

In the 16th minute, Jonson Clarke-Harris broke the deadlock with a penalty kick after Poku was fouled in the box by Saxton Earley.

Hector Kyprianou then extended Peterborough's lead to 2-0 just four minutes later after Plymouth failed to clear a cross into their penalty area.

Plymouth managed to pull one back in the 36th minute through Earley, but Harrison Burrows restored Peterborough's two-goal advantage in the 54th minute, assisted by Poku.

Macaulay Gillesphey scored a second goal for Plymouth in the 58th minute, but it wasn't enough to mount a comeback.

Clarke-Harris and Jack Taylor added two more goals for Peterborough to secure the win.

Poku was substituted in the 76th minute, having made 23 appearances and scored four goals in the league this season.