Ghanaian midfielder Kwasi Sibo secures La Liga promotion with Real Oviedo

Ghanaian midfielder Kwasi Sibo played an integral role as Real Oviedo secured a historic return to Spain's top division after winning the La Liga 2 play-off final.

Sibo starred and lasted full throttle as Oviedo came back from two goals down to beat Mirandes and win the tie 3-2 on aggregate to seal their return to La Liga.

Joachin Panichelli looked to have put the game beyond Oviedo after opening the scoring in the 16th minute to hand Mirandes a two-goal lead.

However, veteran midfielder and two-time European champion with Spain, Santi Carzola clawed one back from the spot late in the first half.

After the break, Ilyas Chaira netted to level the tie, forcing the game into a dramatic extra time, where two players were sent off.

Francisco Portillo scored the winner in the first half of extra-time as Real Oviedo qualified for next season's La Liga, marking an end to their 24-year wait for topflight football.

Sibo played 38 games, scoring a goal and delivering an assist for Real Oviedo in the just-concluded season.