Exclusive: Ghanaian midfielder Latif Anabila on trials with Hungarian giants Ferencvaros

Ghanaian midfielder Latif Anabila is undergoing trials with Hungarian giants Ferencvarosi TC after featuring in the club's friendly over the weekend against Dunajska Streda.

The former Club African midfielder is close to making a move to the Hungarian club following trials with the club for some weeks now.

Having returned to Ghana in February to sign a one year deal with Ashantigold, the former Ghana Youth Star travel to the European country to secure a deal with Ferencvaros.

Anabila was introduced in the friendly against Streda in the 75th minute when he came on for Icelandic forward Kjartan Finnbogas.

The 21 year old is expected to sign a three year deal should he impress the technical team.

Ferencvaros, however have another Ghanaian on their roster, Abraham Frimpong who joined from Red Star Belgrade and impressed in the friendly against Streda on Saturday, playing the entire game.

Latif Anabila previously played for New Edubiase before moving to Tunisia to sign for Club African. After a difficult spell in North Africa, he returned home to join Ashantigold.