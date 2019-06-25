Ghanaian midfielder Latif Blessing extends stay at MLS side LAFC

Ghanaian winger Latif Blessing has extended his stay at Major League Soccer side LAFC for another year.

The California based club announced the former Liberty Professionals attacker has exercised a contract option keeping the 22-year-old midfielder in Los Angeles until the 2020 season.

“Latif has proven to be a great fit for us on and off the field,” said LAFC General Manager & EVP of Soccer Operations John Thorrington. “He is an exciting young player who continues to improve, and we look forward to his continued contributions in the coming seasons.”

Having joined the club from Sporting Kansas City FC, the midfielder is in his second season at LA, and has already registered 16 appearances scoring twice and creating five as LAFC top the Western Conference.

Blessing has netted 15 goals and 16 assists in 83 appearances across all competitions, including the opening goal of the Sporting KC’s 2-1 victory in the 2017 U.S. Open Cup Final.