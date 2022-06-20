Ghanaian midfielder Lawrence Ofori attracting interest from several clubs

Ghanaian midfielder Lawrence Ofori is attracting attention from several clubs around Europe.

Ofori spent last season on loan at Israeli club Ashdod and has returned to Portuguese top-flight side Famalicão.

And there are reports that clubs in the Portuguese second-tier and abroad are interested in signing him.

He made 10 appearances for Famalicao and provided one assist in the first half of the season before joining Ashdod.

In Israel, he played 11 games and also recorded one assist.

The former WAFA player is under contract with Famalicao until June 2024, but he is almost certain to leave.

He joined Famalicao in 2019 from fellow Portuguese club Leixões.