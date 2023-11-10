Ghanaian midfielder Lawrence Ofori enjoys best season in Portugal

Ghanaian midfielder Lawrence Ofori is having the best season of his career in Portugal.

He has featured in all 12 games across competitions for his club, Moreirense, since joining them before the start of the 2023/24 season.

Ofori has made 10 appearances in the Portuguese top flight and two in cup competitions, breaking his personal record in the Portuguese league.

He started in every match he played, surpassing the eight matches he played for Feirense in the 2018/19 season.

Despite picking up four yellow cards since the 4th round, Ofori has managed to avoid suspension. His consistent form has made him an integral part of the Moreirense team, and he continues to impress fans and pundits alike.

This breakout season comes as no surprise, given Ofori's dedication and hard work. He has consistently shown his ability to adapt to different playing styles and formations, making him a valuable asset to any team he plays for.

With more than half the season still left to play, Ofori is poised to continue making waves in the Portuguese league.

His impressive performances have already caught the attention of several bigger clubs, and it remains to be seen where his career takes him next.

For now, however, he remains focused on helping Moreirense achieve success and reach new heights in his football journey.