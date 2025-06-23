Ghanaian midfielder Leon Ampadu ready for SV Sandhausen adventure

German-born Ghanaian midfielder Leon Ampadu has expressed his readiness to get started at new club SV Sandhausen.

The 23-year-old signed a deal to join Sandhausen for the 2025/26 season from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach.

Ampadu joins his new teammates this week as pre-season begins in earnest ahead of the upcoming campaign.

"I'm very excited about the opportunity at SV Sandhausen," said Ampadu. "I'm from the area, have watched many of SVS's games, and now I want to contribute to the team's development."

He becomes the 17th player to join SVS this summer, joining Louis Kolbe and Kwabe Schulz, Yanis Outman, Teoman AkmestanlÄ±, Luis Idjakovic, Luca de Meester, Pascal Testroet, Yannick OsÃ©e, David Zimmer, Arthur Lyska, Ken Gipson, Niklas Tarnat, Jahn Herrmann, David Mamutovic, Phil Halbauer, and Melvin Ramusovic.

Sandhausen manager Olaf Jansen believes Ampadu is a perfect fit for his team.

"Leon is a robust, hard-working player with a very good sense of space. He knows the demands of the Regionalliga and brings the mentality we need to achieve our goals. I see a lot of potential for development in him and look forward to taking him to the next level.," he said.