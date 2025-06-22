Ghanaian midfielder Leon Ampadu seals move to SV Sandhausen

German-born Ghanaian midfielder Leon Ampadu has joined SV Sandhausen ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The 23-year-old signed a deal to join Sandhausen from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach.

Ampadu arrives after an outstanding campaign with the reserve side of Monchengladbach, where he made 30 appearances in the Regionalliga West last season.

"I'm very excited about the opportunity at SV Sandhausen," said Ampadu. "I'm from the area, have watched many of SVS's games, and now I want to contribute to the team's development."

Sandhausen coach Olaf Jansen believes Ampadu is a right fit for his team as they eye success in the upcoming campaign.

"Leon is a robust, hard-working player with a very good sense of space. He knows the demands of the Regionalliga and brings the mentality we need to achieve our goals. I see a lot of potential for development in him and look forward to taking him to the next level," said Jansen.

Ampadu will join his new teammates in the coming days for pre-season.