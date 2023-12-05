Ghanaian midfielder Leonard Owusu clinches top accolade as Odds BK Player of the 2023 Season

Ghanaian midfielder Leonard Owusu has clinched the coveted Odds BK Player of the Season title following a stellar campaign in Norway's top-flight league.

The former Dreams FC standout secured the honour by garnering the highest fan votes, a testament to his impactful contributions to Odds' 10th-place finish in the Norwegian Eliteserien.

Owusu's skilful performance in the season's final match, where Odds triumphed 4-1 against Aalesund, showcased his instrumental role in the team's success.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who joined the club in March 2023, dedicated the accolade to his family, coaches, teammates, and supporters, expressing gratitude in a social media post.

Throughout the season, Owusu made 25 appearances for Odds BK, contributing with one assist in 30 games.

The former Dreams FC player's impact has been noteworthy, and the accolade reinforces his standing as a key player for the club.

As his current contract is set to expire at the end of the month, Owusu's recognition as Player of the Season adds an extra layer of significance to his potential negotiations and future prospects in the football landscape.