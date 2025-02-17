Ghanaian midfielder Leonard Owusu joins Fredrikstad FK on loan

Fredrikstad FK has secured the services of Ghanaian midfielder Leonard Owusu on a loan deal from Serbian giants Partizan Belgrade, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm

The 27-year-old, known for his strong defensive skills and work ethic, is eager to contribute to the Norwegian side’s ambitions for the 2025 season.

Owusu is no stranger to Norwegian football, having previously impressed during his time with Odd in 2023.

His standout performances in the Eliteserien saw him earn the club’s Player of the Year award, solidifying his reputation as a reliable and hardworking midfielder.

After a successful stint in Norway, he moved to Serbia, where he featured prominently for Partizan, making 30 official appearances across domestic and European competitions.

Now, he returns to Norway with high expectations, eager to settle into his new team and make an immediate impact.

"I'm happy to be here, and I’m looking forward to the new season," Owusu said upon signing.

Fredrikstad’s sports director, Anders Jensen, expressed his excitement about the acquisition, highlighting Owusu’s qualities both on and off the pitch.

"He fits very well into our club and culture," Jensen remarked.

With his experience in Norway, MLS, and Serbia, Owusu brings valuable versatility to Fredrikstad’s midfield, and fans will be eager to see him in action.