Ghanaian midfielder Leonard Owusu joins Norwegian club Odds BK

Former Dreams FC midfielder, Leonard Owusu has sealed a move to Norwegian club Odds BK.

The Ghanaian midfielder signed a one-year deal to join the Norwegian Eliteserien side after departing MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps.

He is expected to help Odds BK gain promotion to the topflight league.

"Leo is a player we have followed for quite some time and we are incredibly pleased that he chose to sign for us. He is a player who fits in well with the way we want to play and I am looking forward to seeing him between Skagerak Arena," said the club's sports manager Morten Rønningen.

Owusu is expected to feature in the club's final preparatory game against Lillestrom before the start of the new season.

He played for Dreams FC in Ghana before moving to the United States to sign for Vancouver Whitecaps.