Ghanaian midfielder Leonard Owusu signs with Norwegian club Odds BK

Ghanaian midfielder Leonard Owusu has made a move to Norwegian club Odds BK from American MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps.

Owusu, who is known for his powerful tackling and dependable distribution, is a player who has been on the radar of Odds BK for quite some time.

Sports manager Morten Rønningen expressed his delight at the signing, saying: "Leo is a player we have followed for quite some time and we are incredibly pleased that he chose to sign for us. He is a player who fits in well with the way we want to play and I am looking forward to seeing him between Skagerak Arena."

The 24-year-old midfielder signed his first professional contract for Dreams in 2017, leading the team to promotion to the Ghana Premier League and subsequently being made captain for the 2018 season. He made ten appearances and scored three goals.

Owusu's impressive performances caught the attention of Ashdod in the Israeli Premier League, who signed him on a season-long loan with an option to make the transfer permanent on a three-year contract in July 2018.

He moved to Vancouver Whitecaps in 2020, spending three years at the club and making over 60 appearances.

Owusu has started training with his new club.