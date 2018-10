Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru provided an assist but it was not enough as St Gallen were beaten at home by FC Basel in Swiss Super League on Saturday.

Ashimeru found Sierro with a delightful pass to open the scoring for Gallen but Basel fought back and deservedly won the match 3-1.

He lasted the entire duration of the game.

The defeat leaves in fifth position after 10 matchdays.

The 20-year-old has featured in all of Gallen's games this season, impressing greatly.