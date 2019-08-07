Ghanaian midfielder Manfred Osei Kwadwo grabs a brace for FC Magdeburg in 3-1 win over SV Meppen in German lower tier

Ghanaian midfielder Manfred Osei Kwadwo climbed off the bench to grab a brace for FC Magdeburg in their 3-1 win at SV Meppen the German third Liga at the weekend.

The Ghanaian pulled parity in the 57th minute after Julius Duker had opened the scoring.

The 24-year-old added the second in the 79th minute before Christian Beck sealed victory with the third goal on 81 minutes.

FC Magdeburg avoided a complete false start by getting their first win of the season.

And the Ghanaian, who climbed off the bench to grab a brace was left delighted.

"That's a very good feeling. I waited a long time, "he said after the final whistle.

The side will take on Bundesliga side SC Freiburg in the first round of the DFB Cup on Sunday.

By Patrick Akoto