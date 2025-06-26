GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian midfielder Manu Duah makes MLS debut in San Diego's win over Vancouver Whitecaps

Published on: 26 June 2025
Midfielder Manu Duah has finally made his Major League Soccer debut after climbing off the bench to feature for San Diego in the game against Vancouver Whitecaps. 

The 20-year-old replaced Milan Iloski late in the game as the first year MLS side thumped Vancouver 5-3 in a thrilling encounter at the BC Place stadium.

Duah, who was a first overall pick at the MLS draft in 2025, shared his excitement after making his senior bow.

"Hello San Diego fans, I finally came onto the field, I made my debut today and we had a great win and it is because of all the team and the hard work I put in and I want to say I am happy. Thank you all," he said after the game.

Meanwhile, Iloski scored four times on the night, including a first half hat-trick to add to Angel Gutierrez's 90th minute strike while Edier Campo, Mathias Lobarda and Antoine Coupland got the consolation goals for Vancouver.

Duah is expected to continue his development at San Diego as he eyes more game time with the Western Conference leaders.

 

